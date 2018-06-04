Leeds child kidnap accused appears in court
- 4 June 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with kidnapping a four-year-old girl who was carried away from her mother on a Leeds street.
Damian Siwek, 35, of Harlech Avenue, Beeston was arrested on Saturday over the incident in Lodge Lane, Beeston, on 26 April.
Mr Siwek appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court earlier where he was remanded in custody.
He is to appear at the city's crown court on 2 July.