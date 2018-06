A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman found dead at a house in Leeds.

The body of the 55-year-old was discovered by West Yorkshire Police who forced their way into a property in Berkeley Mount in Harehills.

Officers were called to the address at about 19:45 BST on Monday.

Peter Stalgis, 60, of Berkeley Mount, was remanded in custody at Leeds Magistrates' Court and is due to go on trial at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

More Yorkshire stories