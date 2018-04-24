Image copyright PA Image caption Anthony Mottram was cleared of rape, indecent assault and possessing an offensive weapon

A man has been cleared of raping a 16-year-old girl in an attack in Bradford more than 20 years ago.

Anthony Mottram, 49, of Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, was charged after DNA evidence linked him to the scene in Fairweather Green.

The victim, who is now 37, was attacked as she walked on an area of land called The Filler on 10 June 1997.

A jury at Leeds Crown Court found him not guilty of rape, indecent assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

In the trial, which began on 16 April, the court heard how the victim was walking to a friend's house one morning when she was stopped by a man with a craft knife.

She was indecently assaulted and raped before she managed to escape and police were called.

The court was told a stain on the victim's T-shirt had been re-examined in 2016 using advances in forensic technology.

A DNA sample was taken from Mr Mottram in February 2017 and forensic experts concluded it was a match.

Mr Mottram told the court he had no explanation for why his DNA matched that found at the scene and on the victim's T-shirt.

He said he used to walk with his ex-wife in the area and they would sometimes have sex outside - something which she denied.