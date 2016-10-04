Image caption The couple were married in 1925 and they have eight children and 27 grandchildren.

A man who was one half of what is believed to be the longest-married couple in the UK has died aged 110.

Karam Chand, of Bradford, died on Friday after 90 years of marriage to his wife Kartari.

The pair, who tied the knot in India in 1925 during the British Raj and moved to England 40 years later, have eight children and 27 grandchildren.

Mr Chand was born to a farming family, in a small rural village in the Punjab in northern India in 1905.

'Grace of God'

Mrs Chand was born in the same district in 1912 and is 103 years old.

Her husband would have celebrated his 111th birthday next month.

Mr Chand's son Paul, said: "I'm proud of my dad and all the family is proud. With the grace of God he went peacefully.

"It's one of those things nobody can stop, everybody has to go."

He said his mother was a "bit shocked" and it was "very difficult to cope" after living with a partner for so long but she would be alright.