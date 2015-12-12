Image copyright Trevor Gibbons Image caption Haworth fire station in West Yorkshire closed in 2014

A protest has been held after plans to reopen a closed fire station as an "emergency hub" were dropped.

Haworth fire station in West Yorkshire closed by budget cuts in 2014, but campaigners thought proposals for a new lease of life were to be discussed.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Steve Beckley said the fire authority was not now in a position to consider the proposals.

Steve Thorpe, of the Friends of Haworth and Worth Valley fire station group, said: "We are not going to give up."

"We have put so much work into what we thought was an exciting new venture".

Mr Thorpe said the group has so far raised about £7,000 to fund the running of the building.

He said it was "totally outrageous" not to continue with the idea of an "emergency hub to bring all the services together".

The group was even looking into buying a fire engine themselves, he added.

The friends group would like the station to reopen and to be run by volunteers alongside a fire authority employee.

It was proposed as a base for community safety volunteers, Police Community Support Officers and a medical first responder.

It was due to be discussed at the fire authority's meeting on Friday meeting but had been removed the agenda, said the campaigners.

Mr Beckley said: "It is becoming clear that the fire and rescue service, and in particular the larger metropolitan areas such as West Yorkshire, may face larger cuts than other services."

He said it would be "entirely prudent" not to commit to further expenditure until the authority knows how much money it will have to spend on services.

Haworth Fire Station was closed by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service following Government reductions to their funding.