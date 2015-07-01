Image copyright Google Image caption A letter from Horsforth School asked parents to pay a £250 deposit for the trip

A school has cancelled a £1,650 trip to Barbados because too few pupils signed up to go.

Horsforth School in Leeds faced criticism from parents and teaching unions over the cost of the proposed sports tour with some describing it as "disgraceful" and "appalling".

The school, an academy, said: "This was a proposed trip which required a minimum number of participants."

It said numbers for the seven-day trip had "fallen short of those required".

'Unfair pressure'

One parent, Linsi Tidswell, said it was divisive between parents who could afford it and the parents who could not.

She said: "To me the school is excellent but it should be promoting equal opportunities for all children."

On Facebook, another parent wrote: "Think it's really unfair to put this pressure on parents of either finding that sort of money or saying no to their child."

The trip, which was open to pupils in years 8, 9 and 10, was offered alongside more affordable events, the school said at the time.

It said three fixtures with local sports teams had been arranged for members of the football, netball and girls' football teams.

The academy said despite the cancellation it had received "interest" in the trip from several families.

Previous trips had been taken in Spain and Italy.