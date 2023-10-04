Blackburn fire: Firefighters tackle blaze on industrial estate
Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze on an industrial estate.
The fire broke out at the two-storey complex at 19:45 BST on Tuesday on Croft Head Road in Blackburn.
Road closures are in place between the junction of Croft Head Road and Lower Philips Road.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid the area and to shut windows and doors if they can smell smoke.
