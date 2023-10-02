Stephen Pennington: Wanted 'high-risk' child rapist is arrested
A child rapist who was wanted on recall to prison over the weekend has been arrested.
Stephen Pennington, 35, was jailed in 2009 and again in 2022 for breaches of a sexual harm prevention order.
Lancashire Police said: "We are pleased to say that he [Pennington} has been arrested this morning.
"He will now be recalled to prison. We would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information over the last couple of days."
Posting on Facebook, the force added: "Your extra eyes and ears really can make a massive difference to the work we do to keep you and your communities safe."
Appealing for information on Saturday, Det Con Stewart Marshall said: "Pennington is a high-risk sex offender who presents a real risk to children and women."
He was jailed last year after authorities found he had begun a relationship with a woman, between September and December 2021, and was in contact with her children.
While there was no suggestion he had harmed the children, he had knowingly breached the conditions of licence, which prevents him from contacting anyone under the age of 18.
Police said he had used the false name Stephen Johnson during this time.