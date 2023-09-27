Chorley woman killed and another seriously hurt by reversing car
A woman has died and another has been seriously injured after a vehicle hit two pedestrians in a car parking area.
The 61-year-old was killed when she was struck by a Nissan Micra reversing out of a parking space at about 12:45 BST on Tuesday on Keepers Wood Way, Chorley, Lancashire Police said.
She died at the scene while a second woman is being treated in hospital.
An investigation has been launched and police have appealed for information.
Sgt Rebecca Price said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who died, at what is a truly heartbreaking time for them.
"We are determined to get answers about what happened and are asking anybody with information, including dashcam, to get in touch."
