Blackpool death: Man charged with woman's murder
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in Blackpool.
Alison Dodds, 51, was discovered at a property on Redcar Road, shortly before 11:00 BST on Thursday, Lancashire Police said.
A post-mortem examination found she had died of multiple injuries.
Alex Hindley, 35, of Redcar Road, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
In a tribute issued by Lancashire Police, Ms Dodds family said: "We are shook up and upset that Alison has died in this way, it is not the way she should have gone and we all love her and miss her."
The force said it was continuing to appeal for information over the attack.
