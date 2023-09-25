Family pay tribute after passenger dies in SUV crash in Lytham
- Published
A man who was killed when the vehicle he was a passenger in careered down an embankment was a "sweet, cheeky, caring boy", his family said.
Harrison Bretherton, 21, died after a Toyota Landcruiser left the carriageway on Blackpool Road in Lytham at about 00:05 BST on 14 September.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Lancashire Police said he had since been released under investigation.
Paying tribute, Mr Bretherton's family said: "Harrison can only be described as a beacon of light that would shine brightly even on the darkest of days.
"A fun-loving, sweet, cheeky, caring boy who left a mark on every person he met.
"A clever and ambitious young man who had just started a new job at Blackpool Teaching Hospital, with plans to work his way up like his big brother Trafford.
"He had so many wonderful plans for his life. His last actions on this earth saved the life of his girlfriend Anya and we take comfort in knowing that Harrison's beautiful nature was there until the very end."
Two other passengers, a man in his 20s and an 18-year-old girl, who suffered injuries which required hospital treatment, have since been discharged.
Lancashire Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.