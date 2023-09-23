Blackpool murder probe launched after woman found with multiple injuries

Redcar Road in BlackpoolGoogle
Police were called to Redcar Road, Blackpool, on Thursday morning

A murder investigation has been launched after a women in her 50s was found dead with multiple injuries in Blackpool.

Officers were called to Redcar Road at 10:56 BST on Thursday following a report of an unexpected death. Lancashire Police named the woman as Alison Dodds.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Dodd suffered multiple injuries.

The force said her death is being treated as suspicious.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

