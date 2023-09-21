Rawtenstall girl, 11, distraught over non-local school offer
- Published
A girl with special educational needs has been left distraught after she was told no local schools could enrol her.
Amy, 11, who has autism and ADHD, was due to start high school two weeks ago but has only been offered a school place 20 miles away from her home in Rawtenstall, Lancashire.
Her grandparents said journeys beyond 15 minutes make her ill.
Lancashire County Council said the offer "falls within the acceptable time for travel to and from school."
The local authority said it had consulted eight schools in the area and only one, which is about 30 to 40 minutes away, was able to meet Amy's needs.
The council said it had offered to cover the transport costs for Amy and officials would "continue to work towards a solution that is in her best interest".
But the 11-year-old has been left distraught, telling BBC North West Tonight: "I really want to go back to school, I can't even meet any new friends."
Her grandfather Neil Saunders, 60, and her grandmother Caroline Saunders, 50, are her legal carers.
'Incredible distances'
Mr Saunders said he was "heartbroken" at seeing Amy so upset, adding: "I'll do anything to get this little girl into school."
"I think the government should be doing a lot more for children like Amy and all children with special needs, every child deserves to go to school," Mrs Saunders added.
Gillian Doherty, who works with Send Community Alliance, a campaigning organisation for children with disabilities, is supporting the family.
"Children should be able to go to a school in their community where their friends are and where they're known," she said.
"It just feels wrong that so many disabled children have to travel these incredibly distances."
The Department for Education said 83 special free schools were due to open across the country, which would double the number of places available.
Minister for Children, Families and Wellbeing, Claire Coutinho, said: "Making sure children with special educational needs and disabilities get a superb education is a priority."
She said the government had set out "systemic reforms" to make sure every child got "consistently high-quality support".
Lancashire County Council said it was aware that a school in Haslingden was the family's preferred choice for Amy but that school was "already exceeding the number of children on roll by a significant number".
It added that Amy's family had the right to lodge an appeal against the decision and had been informed of this.
"We appreciate that this is a difficult decision for the family and will continue to work towards a solution that is in Amy's best interest," a spokesman said.