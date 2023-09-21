Hareholme Viaduct in need of £400,000 of repair work
A viaduct which has become a popular cycle route and footpath is in need of more than £400,000 of repair work.
Public access has been partly restricted for safety reasons on Hareholme Viaduct, which crosses the River Irwell between Rawtenstall and Bacup in Lancashire.
Stonework is bulging on a number of arches on the north side, a report to Rossendale Council said.
In response, the local authority has signed off on a major repair scheme.
At a meeting this week, councillors agreed to appoint contractors to carry out the £400,000 repairs.
But with factors such as the cost of borrowing and consequences for council budgets, the viaduct scheme could add an extra £24,000 in annual costs to Rossendale Council's revenue budget, giving a total estimated cost of £626,000, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
Rossendale Council deputy leader Jacqueline Oakes said: "This is about maintenance. It's unfortunate and a lot of money. But it has to be done."