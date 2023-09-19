Blackpool nurse accused of ill-treatment 'devoted to job'
A nurse accused of ill-treatment has told a jury she showed "nothing but care and devotion" to stroke unit patients and their families.
Catherine Hudson is alleged to have drugged patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for her "own amusement" and an "easy life" during work shifts.
The 54-year-old also targeted some alleged victims if she disliked them or their relatives, prosecutors claim.
Her defence is continuing at Preston Crown Court.
The prosecution has said WhatsApp messages between Ms Hudson and colleagues revealed a "culture of abuse" on the unit.
The court heard how, in one message, she wrote: "I sedated one of them to within an inch of her life lol. Bet she's flat for a week haha xxx."
In another, she said "if bed 5 starts" he would be "getting sedated to hell" and she would be "laughing".
Giving evidence earlier, Ms Hudson apologised for the messages.
She said: "I would say my behaviour in private was appalling, absolutely appalling, and I can do nothing but apologise for my behaviour in terms of the text messages.
"My behaviour towards patients and families was nothing but with care and devotion."
Ms Hudson said she wanted to work in that particular specialist area of treatment after her father became unwell following several strokes.
She qualified as a nurse in 2010 and "loved" her job at Blackpool Victoria, she told the court.
Ms Hudson said: "It was just fulfilling. To see a patient through a journey following a stroke and to see them through their rehab stage and then hopefully see them leave with their families."
Her barrister Mark Rhind KC asked: "Do you understand that some people reading these messages and how you refer to people may raise an eyebrow that you found your job fulfilling and enjoying?"
She replied: "I understand, yes."
Asked if there were occasions when she did not enjoy her job, Ms Hudson said: "It was very difficult at times. The lack of staff was absolutely appalling to a completely dangerous level.
"Terrible understaffing, three trained nurses for 40 patients."
Stole medicine
Jurors heard her employment was terminated in May 2020 and that the Band 5 qualified nurse expected to be struck off following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.
Ms Hudson, of Coriander Close, Blackpool, has admitted the theft of medicine and conspiracy to steal medicine from the hospital.
She denies ill-treating four patients and stealing another medicine, Mebeverine, intended for an end-of-life care patient.
Fellow nurse Charlotte Wilmot, 48, of Bowland Crescent, Blackpool, denies encouraging Hudson to sedate one of those patients.
Both women have also pleaded not guilty to conspiring to ill-treat another patient.
The alleged ill-treatment offences are said to have taken place between February 2017 and November 2018.
The trial continues.