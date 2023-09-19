Man dies after being hit by bus on Blackpool Promenade
A man has died three days after he was hit by a bus on a seaside promenade, police have said.
Lancashire Police said a pedestrian in his 30s was struck on Blackpool's Promenade at about 23:15 BST on Friday.
The force said the bus, which was returning to the depot at the time, was empty and the driver was not injured.
Appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, a representative added that the man, who was from Bolton, was taken to hospital but died on Monday.
