Preston and Blackpool trains cancelled due to power lines damage
- Published
Rail services between Preston and Blackpool have been suspended after a tree fell on to the power lines.
National Rail said trains to Blackpool North were out of action until 15:00 BST while there would be delays between Preston and Blackpool South.
Northern passengers can use their tickets on replacement bus and coach services.
Network Rail apologised on social media for the delays and urged passengers to check timetables before travelling.
