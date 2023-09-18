Lytham man dies after SUV crashes down embankment
- Published
A passenger was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in left the road and careered down an embankment.
Lancashire Police said the 21-year-old from St Annes was one of four people in a Toyota Landcruiser which lost control on Blackpool Road in Lytham.
A Lytham man, 18, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving at the time.
A police spokesman said the passenger died in hospital the following day.
Two other passengers - a man aged in his 20s and an 18-year-old girl - suffered minor injuries.
Sgt Thomas Malley said: "These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man involved at this sad and difficult time."
He appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about crash, which happened at about 00:05 BST on 14 September, to come forward.
The arrested man was released under investigation.