Edward Forrester: Police confirm human remains are missing man
Police have confirmed that human remains are those of a missing man whose disappearance prompted a murder inquiry.
Edward Forrester, 55, was last seen in Seafield Road in Blackpool on the afternoon of 1 September and was reported missing the next day.
William Wilkinson, 65, from Blackpool, was later charged with his murder.
Police said the remains were found on Wednesday on land off Ashes Lane, Staveley, near Kendal in Cumbria.
Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said: "This is a very sad and distressing update which has confirmed our worst fears Eddie has come to harm.
"Eddie's family have been kept updated throughout our investigation and my thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time."
Lancashire Police said a post-mortem examination had been conducted to establish the cause of death but the results were "inconclusive".
Det Ch Insp Haworth-Oates urged the public to avoid "unhelpful speculation" as he appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
He said Lancashire Police still wanted to hear from anybody who saw a white Peugeot Boxer van, registration KX09 XPA, in the area around the time.
It was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes on 2 September and in Blackpool and Cumbria - specifically Kendal and Windermere - on 3 and 4 September.
Mr Wilkinson previously appeared at Preston Crown Court where he was remanded in custody.
