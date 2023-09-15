Ormskirk fight stab death: Second man charged with murder
- Published
A second man has been charged with murdering a 19-year-old who was stabbed in a fight.
Matthew Daulby from Liverpool was one of two men stabbed near Railway Road in Ormskirk on 29 July and died in hospital, Lancashire Police said.
Finley Cook, 20, of Ormskirk has been remanded into custody and is due before Preston magistrates later.
Henry Houghton, 18, of Scarisbrick, was previously charged with Mr Daulby's murder.
He is expected to go on trial in November.
In a tribute, Mr Daulby's family described him as "compassionate, loving and funny".
He had a "zest for life", they added.
Police are continuing to appeal for information on the whereabouts of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.
Thomas Dures, 19, has links to Aughton and Liverpool, the force said.