Edward Forrester: Human remains found in search for missing man
Human remains have been found during the search for a missing man whose disappearance prompted a murder inquiry.
Edward Forrester, 55, was last seen on Seafield Road in Blackpool on the afternoon of 1 September and was reported missing the next day.
William Wilkinson, 65, from Blackpool, was later charged with his murder.
Police said the remains found in Cumbria on Wednesday were "potentially a very significant development".
Inquiries to identify the remains found on land off Ashes Lane in Staveley, Kendal, are continuing with further searches set to take place in the area.
Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said: "This remains a fast-moving investigation and yesterday's sad discovery is potentially a very significant development.
"Eddie's family are being kept up to date and this is clearly a very distressing time for them."
He urged the public to avoid "unhelpful speculation" as he appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
He said Lancashire Police still wanted to hear from anybody who saw a white Peugeot Boxer van, registration KX09 XPA, in the area around the time.
It was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes on 2 September and in Blackpool and Cumbria - specifically Kendal and Windermere - on 3 and 4 September.
Mr Wilkinson previously appeared at Preston Crown Court where he was remanded in custody.
