Blackburn vape factory blaze under control, fire service says

Firefighters deal with a fire at Blackburn's Shadsworth Business ParkLancashire Fire and Rescue Service
Lancashire Fire Service said 10 fire engines were called to the scene to tackle the flames

A large blaze which engulfed a vape factory has been brought under control, a fire service has said.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it worked through the night to stop the fire at Blackburn's Shadsworth Business Park, which broke out at about 20:30 BST on Monday, from spreading further.

Station manager John Costello said crews were still at the scene but road closures had been lifted.

He said the operation had been "quite a big job" and needed 10 engines.

