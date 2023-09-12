Former Premier League chairman in 126-mile prostate cancer trek
An ex-Premier League football chairman who has been treated for prostate cancer is walking a major canal to raise awareness about the condition.
Barry Kilby, the ex-Burnley chairman, is leading a team along the 126 miles of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.
The 74-year-old stepped down from his role with the club in 2012 when he was first diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Since then he has helped save hundreds of lives with testing at football clubs in the north-west of England.
Mr Kilby, who made his fortune producing lottery scratch cards, took over as chairman of Burnley in 1998 when it was at the bottom of the third tier of English football.
He helped turn the club around and saw it rise to the Premier League.
But he sees what he is doing now as a bigger achievement.
The testing began four years ago with strong results.
"We've tested more than 8,000 men at sports grounds and the results have been really good - from them we've found 500 men who had prostate cancer who didn't know about it," he said.
"And the cancer is caught before it gets any worse," he added.
Mr Kilby, who is doing the walk in 12 instalments, began in June.
He still has the cancer but said it is "under control."
Burnley are currently bottom of the Premier League with no points after losing all three league games so far this season.
The Clarets were promoted last season after winning the Championship under manager Vincent Kompany.