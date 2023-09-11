Pendle rescue charity forced to close over 'tsunami of dogs'
A dogs rescue charity is closing as it cannot cope with the "huge tsunami" of dogs "hitting us from every direction", one of the founders has said.
Pendle Dogs based in Colne, Lancashire, was set up in 2013 but Paula Knowles said it had been dealing with an "unprecedented" influx of dogs.
She said a rise in the cost of living and so-called pandemic puppies being given up had created a perfect storm.
The "tiny" charity had already helped 130 dogs this year, she added.
Ms Knowles, who runs Pendle Dogs with co-founder Sharon Ashley, said it had been a heartbreaking decision.
'No space'
"We feel broken," she said. "We have tried our damnedest.
"It is a tiny little rescue charity but it is the go-to for so many people and organisations."
Last year the charity, which hopes the closure is temporary, helped 100 dogs in the whole 12 months.
"We have no space left anywhere, no strong capable foster homes, no kennel space and no space left in our own homes so how can we carry on?" Ms Knowles said.
She added the surge in "non-dog lovers" buying dogs for companionship during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and the rising cost of living had been a perfect storm for the "overwhelming" influx of dogs.
The charity will be rehoming several dogs still needing homes but will not be taking in any new dogs for the foreseeable.
"We need space, to draw breath and regroup," Ms Knowles said.
"We promise we will back as soon as we possibly can."
The UK's dog population increased from about 10m to 11m over the last two years, a House of Commons committee meeting was told in July.