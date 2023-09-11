Boy, 16, dies after going into Burnley canal in heatwave

Canal near Empire Way, BurnleyGoogle
Police searched the canal and surrounding area for three hours before the boy was found

A 16-year-old boy has died after going into a canal in the heatwave, police have said.

The teenager had gone into the Leeds-Liverpool canal near Empire Way, Burnley, at 16:00 BST on Saturday.

Lancashire Police said emergency services searched for him for three hours before his body was pulled from the water and he was pronounced dead.

A force spokesperson said "our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this distressing time".

They added police were investigating and a file would be passed to the coroner.

Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far as a temperature of 32.7C (91F) was recorded at Heathrow Airport.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.