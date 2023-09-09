Blackpool man charged with Edward Forrester murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a man who disappeared a week ago.
William Wilkinson, 65, from Blackpool, is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later accused of killing Edward Forrester.
The 55-year-old was last seen in Seafield Road, Blackpool, at about 13:30 BST on 1 September.
Lancashire Police, which has described the investigation as "fast-moving", is still appealing for information about Mr Forrester's disappearance.
Det Con Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, from Lancashire Police, said: "Eddie's family have been made aware of [the murder charge] and my thoughts are with them at this distressing time."
Mr Forrester, who is described as 5ft 5ins tall with grey hair and a Scottish accent, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white and green T-shirt. He used a walking stick and an orange pull-along trolley.
The force particularly wants to hear from anyone who saw a white Peugeot Boxer van with the registration KX09 XPA between 06:00 on 2 September and 01:00 on 4 September.
The van has since been recovered by police, who believe it was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes last Saturday and in Blackpool and Cumbria on Sunday and Monday.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk