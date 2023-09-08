Rare lost falcon rescued after landing on car roof
A gyrfalcon bird which had been lost by its owner was found perched on a car roof.
The distinctive white bird was spotted by Lancashire Constabulary PCSO Ahmed Rauf who was on a routine patrol in Oswaldtwistle on Friday.
The bird, which lives in the wild in the Arctic and Iceland, had caused a crowd to gather on Fairfield Avenue.
Mr Rauf, who had recently completed a rural wildlife course, was able to recognise it as a captive bird.
With the help of local people and a towel, Mr Rauf successfully retrieved the bird, which is the largest falcon in the world, and set about tracking down its owner.
It was later discovered it had been reported missing on a local social media group and when its owner was informed it had been found they arrived swiftly to collect the bird.
Mr Rauf, from the Hyndburn Neighbourhood Policing Team, thanked members of the public who for their help and cooperation, adding: "It's not every day you come across a bird of prey, but I am glad we were able to retrieve the bird safely."
