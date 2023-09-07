Boy, 10, critical after electric shock at Blackpool hotel
- Published
A boy has been critically injured after he received an electric shock at a hotel.
The 10-year-old was found unresponsive at Tiffany's Hotel on the Promenade in Blackpool.
The child's injuries were consistent with him having received a "high voltage of electricity", Lancashire Police said.
Blackpool Council confirmed that the hotel remains closed while an investigation takes place.
Emergency services were called to Blackpool Promenade at about 22:40 BST on Sunday after the boy was found, police said.
The force and the council said an investigation was under way to establish what happened.
The BBC has contacted Tiffany's Hotel for a comment.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.