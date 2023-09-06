Blackpool Tower: £11m revamp plan for paint and steel work
Millions of pounds could be spent over the next few years on steel and paint work on Blackpool Tower.
Work on the Grade l listed structure was "vital" due to its age and exposure to adverse weather, a council report stated.
The £11m of funding will come from prudential borrowing, with the overall cost forecast to be around £16.7m over the loan period of up to 24 years.
Revenue from the attraction will fund the repayments.
The paint being used for the steelwork would have a 20-year lifespan and the Tower would remain open while work is carried out, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A council report said maintenance had taken place since the council bought the Tower in 2010, including replacing the lift shaft and renewing steelwork.
But it warned: "However, due to the age of the structure and minimal maintenance historically, in addition to the geographical location of the Tower and the associated exposure to adverse weather, works continue to be required."
It said the works were "essential" in order to "significantly extend the useful economic life of the asset, preserve and maintain the structural integrity of the Tower and safeguard the ability to continue to operate the Tower as a world-class family focused visitor destination and one of Blackpool's flagship visitor attractions".
The council's executive is being recommended to approve the programme of work and the funding when it meets on 11 September.
Latest surveys showed the work required includes:
- Removal of the existing stair structure
- Further steel, concrete and paint renewal works to the lift shafts and lift pit
- Replacement of individual steel components
- Repainting of the structure
- Replacement of ladder platforms and landings
Scaffolding and wraps around the steelwork will be needed, and will move up the 518ft (157m) high structure as required, but work affecting the main tourist areas, including the Tower Eye, would be done out of season, the report said.
Work at the Tower top and on the lift shaft and lift pit "is to be programmed to take place out of the main visitor season as far as possible," it added.
Replacement of lighting on the Tower will continue as normal, the report added.
