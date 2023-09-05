Childminder denies murdering nine-month old baby boy in Burnley
- Published
A childminder has denied murdering a nine-month-old baby boy.
Karen Foster, 61, of no fixed address, is due to go on trial at Preston Crown Court on 15 January 2024.
Lancashire Police previously said the boy had been taken to hospital from an address in Hapton, Burnley, on 1 March 2022, where he died four days later.
Ms Foster also pleaded not guilty to assault, relating to an alleged attack on a one-year-old girl in Hapton on 22 March 2019.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.