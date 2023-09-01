Burnley v Manchester City: Three to face charges over disorder at match
Three men are to face charges over "unacceptable behaviour" at the opening match of the Premier League season.
Lancashire Police said the game between Burnley and Manchester City on 11 August saw a supporter run on the pitch, an item being thrown which hit a player and a steward being assaulted.
It said the men, aged 18, 20 and 30, had now been charged or summonsed.
Supt Andrea Barrow said "genuine fans will have been appalled" by what happened at Turf Moor.
The force said the action followed inquiries by officers and Burnley after the game, which City won 3-0.
A representative said an 18-year-old man from Burnley had been charged with entering a playing area and would appear before Burnley magistrates on 7 November.
They said the other two, a 20-year-old man from Heywood in Greater Manchester and an Accrington man, aged 30, had been summonsed to face a charge of common assault at a later date.
The 30-year-old has also been charged with throwing a missile on to the playing area.
Supt Barrow added that Lancashire Police would "continue to work" with Burnley to "ensure all fans have an enjoyable and safe day at the football".