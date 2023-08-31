Lancashire pony beaten by owner now helps children at riding school
A pony that was beaten with a pole by its owner in front of horrified shoppers now has a "forever home" helping youngsters develop life skills at a riding school.
Bramble's owner, who was filmed attacking the pony in a supermarket car park in Lancashire, said he did it to "teach her a lesson", the RSPCA said.
The underweight yearling filly, who was kept in filthy conditions, was rescued.
Bramble now lives at Queen Mary's Equestrian Centre in North Yorkshire.
The animal is "thriving" and loved by all the pupils, Alice Clennan, equestrian centre manager, said.
The 2020 attack by a plastic pole was filmed by a witness on their mobile phone and led to an investigation by the animal charity.
RSPCA Inspector Will Lamping found Bramble was underweight with prominent shoulders, backbones and ribs.
He also found the stable she was kept in was covered in horse faeces and plastic bags and there was ivy, which is poisonous to horses, growing at the back.
She had no clean area or bedding to stand on or feed available and she was also seen chewing wood which horses often do when they are not receiving adequate nutrition.
The RSCPS said a man from Lancashire was banned from keeping animals for five years after pleading guilty to two animal welfare offences.
The pony was rehabilitated and then rehomed to the British Horse Society's Second Chance scheme, which rehomes rescued horses to centres approved by the society.
It also supports young people and gives them the opportunity to develop life skills through working with horses.
Ms Clennan said: "Bramble is settling into her new home. She is thriving in her new setting and is loved by all the pupils.
"It is wonderful to be able to provide this opportunity."
She added: "Not only does the project support the wellbeing of young people but it aims to give a brighter future to many horses who have suffered an unhappy past by rehoming them."