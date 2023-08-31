Train guard slapped while checking tickets in Carnforth
Published
A train guard has been slapped across the face while checking passengers' tickets.
Four people, who are believed to have been returning from Leeds Festival on Monday, boarded the train at Carnforth, British Transport Police said.
One of the group abused the guard and struck him across the face, the force said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He was told to leave the train at Silverdale in north Lancashire. The others got off at Arnside.
