Lancashire Police officer who stalked colleague jailed
- Published
A police officer who stalked a fellow officer and used police IT systems to check up on her whereabouts has been jailed.
Sgt Justin Fraser also looked up what the officer was investigating, Lancashire Police said.
The 51-year-old's conduct came to light when the force's anti-corruption unit was investigating a complaint into the behaviour of two officers.
Fraser, of Liverpool, was jailed for 21 months at Preston Crown Court.
Fraser had admitted stalking and securing unauthorised access to computer materials with intent.
The police anti-corruption unit arrested Fraser in September 2022 and he was suspended from police duties.
He retired while still under investigation.
A misconduct hearing earlier this month found that Fraser would have been guilty of gross misconduct, dismissed and banned from the profession for good.
Temporary Det Ch Insp Eugene Swift said: "We expect the highest standard of behaviour from all our officers and staff, and Fraser's conduct fell well short of what the public would expect from a serving police officer.
"The fact he is now a convicted criminal reflects the seriousness of what he did."