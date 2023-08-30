Bickerstaffe crash: Driver wanted after man dies in hit-and-run
- Published
A driver has died after a hit-and-run crash between two cars in Lancashire.
The driver of a Volkswagen T-Roc, aged in his 30s, was found with serious injuries at about 04:00 BST on Liverpool Road, Bickerstaffe.
Lancashire Police said he died a short time later and his next of kin have been informed.
The second vehicle involved in the crash, believed to be a dark-coloured Audi or possibly a Q3, was seen fleeing the scene, the force added.
Det Insp Ian Moore said: "We need to trace this vehicle as a matter of urgency. If this was you, or you know who it was, please get in touch straight away.
"We are working extremely hard to piece together what occurred and would also like to hear from anybody who was in the Bickerstaffe area.
"Whatever information you have, please let us know. A man has lost his life and his family deserve answers as to what happened."