World Gravy Wrestling Championship held in Rossendale

Wrestlers covered in gravyReuters
Competitors battle in two-minute bouts watched by hundreds of spectators at the annual charity event

Wrestlers donned fancy dress and grappled in a gravy-filled pool for the 15th annual World Gravy Wrestling Championships.

The event at the Rose 'N' Bowl Pub in Rossendale raises money for the East Lancashire Hospice which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.

The judges award points on entertainment value, as well as the wrestling.

The men's event on Monday was won by Ravin Gravy, with the Bacup Bavarian taking the women's title.

Wrestler Tommy Jupiter, who did an exhibition match at half time, said: "Once you get in there, it's a totally different beast.

The atmosphere was described as "electric" by one competitor

"My opponent's eyes and ears were full of gravy and he was completely disorientated, but we got through it.

"It was very, very slippy. I tried to arm-drag him at one point and he just slid right off.

"But the atmosphere was electric and the whole event ran incredibly smoothly."

The charity event is now in its 15th year

