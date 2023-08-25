Pendle woman tackles 30-mile paddleboard charity challenge
A woman has completed a 30-mile (48 km) paddleboard journey on a canal to raise money for domestic abuse services.
Beth Roberts took 15 hours to accomplish the feat on the Leeds and Liverpool canal.
She tackled canal weed and even endured a bout of tennis elbow during the journey between Bingley and Colne.
The 29-year-old businesswoman, from Pendle, Lancashire, said she was motivated as "someone I love has been in an abusive relationship".
Describing the challenge, she said: "The journey was tough going, especially with getting tennis elbow in the first 10 miles, but if it wasn't for the canal weed, I think I could have done it two hours quicker.
"I felt like I was being pulled back every time I tried to go forward."
Starting at about 03:30 BST, she had to use a torch to guide her through the pre-dawn darkness.
Ms Roberts eventually managed to paddle through the last 10 miles without stopping with the support of friends and coffee.
She has raised more than £800 for the Burnley-based charity SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services.
Lisa Durkin, business development officer at SafeNet, said: "We are so grateful to Beth for doing this challenge. Her incredible efforts and donations have gone way beyond our expectations."