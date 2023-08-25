Man charged after boy, 2, dies of injuries in Blackpool
A toddler has died after being found injured and unresponsive at a house.
The two-year-old boy was found by emergency services at a house on Central Drive in Blackpool at about 11:00 BST on Saturday, police said.
He was taken to hospital where he died two days later.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the house and appeared before Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with wounding. He was remanded into custody.
Police, who have only just revealed details of the incident, said they would speak to the Crown Prosecution Service about potential further charges as the investigation continues.
