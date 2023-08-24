Morecambe protest after graffiti attack on war memorial
Families of servicemen who died in World War Two joined a protest against a recent racist and homophobic graffiti attack on a town's war memorial.
A swastika and slogan was sprayed on the memorial in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Saturday.
A minute's silence was observed as a mark of respect for those named on the memorial, which has since been cleaned.
Jewish artist Anthony Padgett, who grew up in the town, said he attended "to take a stand against fascism".
Mr Padgett, who created The Praying Shell sculpture at Morecambe Bay, said: "In Germany, the Nazis displaced one side of my family in Hamburg, there are various stories about that era from my relatives.
"The rise of fascism starts with single events and then escalates.
"The community needs to come together and young people need educating about the terrible history of the past."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said councillors, residents, people in businesses and regeneration, and police were among those attending the protest on Wednesday, which was led by Lancaster Mayor Roger Dennison.
He said: "One of the most horrific aspects of this is that it involved a Nazi symbol and slogan on a monument to those who fought Nazism.
"I think one of the important things is to continue to fight extremism in all forms."
Malcolm Brown, secretary of the Morecambe and Heysham branch of Royal British Legion, said: "Quite frankly, it's disgusting and disrespectful.
"I was in the Merchant Navy and served 15 years as an engineer. My dad and grandfather were both standard bearers.
"This attack is offensive to families like ours. I feel upset talking about it."
Police have previously issued a CCTV image of a suspect.
Racist and homophobic abuse was also sprayed in the resort in July ahead of a Pride event.
