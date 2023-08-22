Man arrested over £250k found in car stopped on M6 in Lancashire
- Published
A man has been arrested over what a police force said was "undoubtedly" one of its "biggest ever cash seizures resulting from a vehicle stop check".
Lancashire Police said officers found more than £250,000 in a black Kia Sportage, which was stopped on the M6 near Leyland on Monday "following the suspicious nature of its driving".
It said "tightly wrapped bundles of cash" were in a bag on the back seat.
A Northampton man, aged 35, was held on suspicion of money-laundering.
Det Ch Insp Mark Riley said the seizure sent out "a strong message to organised criminal groups that Lancashire is not a safe place to transport your ill-gotten gains".
"This is undoubtedly one of the biggest ever cash seizures resulting from a vehicle stop check in Lancashire," he said.
"I'd like to thank all those involved in this proactive policing."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk