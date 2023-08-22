Morecambe: Faith leaders condemn homophobic and racist graffiti
Faith leaders have condemned racist and homophobic graffiti which has been sprayed around a seaside resort including on a war memorial.
Several senior Anglican clerics said they were "deeply disturbed" by the vandalism in Morecambe on Saturday.
In a joint statement, they said "there was no place for racism and homophobia of any kind".
Lancashire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to after the "appalling offence".
The Anglican Bishop of Lancaster, the Right Reverend Dr Jill Duff, The Archdeacon of Lancaster, the Venerable David Picken and The Rector of Morecambe Parish Church, the Reverend Chris Krawiec described the graffiti as "incredibly distressing".
"Morecambe is a town with a great past and bright future that strives for good relations across communities," they said.
"There is no place for racism and homophobia of any kind here or anywhere in our county.
"We long for all people to flourish whatever their race, religion, sexuality or gender."
'Threatening acts'
They commended the "grace-filled response of the creative community in working to repair and restore the murals at pace".
"Such threatening acts of graffiti are designed to inspire fear and division, so our hearts and prayers are with everyone who has been distressed by these isolated attacks," they said.
"We have every confidence that pulling together, Morecambe will continue on its tide of hope-filled growth where all can flourish."
Civic leaders have previously condemned the vandalism.
Councillor Caroline Jackson, who chairs the Lancaster District Community Safety Partnership, said she was "utterly appalled and disgusted by yet more cases of malicious graffiti in Morecambe".
Swastikas and racist and homophobic graffiti were also sprayed in the resort in July ahead of a Pride event.
