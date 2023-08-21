Blackburn mum murdered by stranger as she sat on doorstep
- Published
A man brutally murdered a woman he had never met before as she sat on the doorstep of her house smoking a cigarette.
Anthony Stinson, 31, admitted killing Charlotte Wilcock in Blackburn in March as his trial was due to begin at Preston Crown Court.
Ms Wilcock, 31, was stabbed 50 times at her property on Primrose Terrace, Mill Hill, while her baby slept upstairs.
Stinson, of Darwen, is due to be sentenced on Thursday.
He had approached the house at around 21:10 GMT and attacked Ms Wilcock before continuing the deadly assault inside the home, eventually leaving her body behind the front door, Lancashire Police said.
He had kicked and stamped on her before inflicting multiple stab and slash wounds to her body.
Ms Wilcock's 15-month-old daughter was inside at the time - and was left alone upstairs until police were alerted the next day.
When Stinson was arrested, he told officers he thought he had killed someone, claiming he had been suffering with psychosis and believed he had seen the devil.
However, detectives analysed phone records and CCTV to piece together Stinson's movements.
'Ferocious assault'
They discovered that less than an hour before Ms Wilcock was murdered Stinson had been recording rap videos with a friend, with lyrics about killing somebody.
CCTV revealed that 15 minutes before the assault, he had bought alcohol and cigarettes.
Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said "for reasons known only to him" Stinson "launched a brutal attack".
He said: "He slashed at her body numerous times in the ferocious assault - inflicting well over 50 individual injuries in the process, many with the use of a Stanley knife - as well as punching and kicking her.
"Charlotte had never met Stinson before that night and had no personal connection to him - she was merely sat on her own doorstep having a cigarette.
"She should have been safe and could never have foreseen what was about to happen.
"It is clear from speaking to Charlotte's family that she was very much loved, and her death has left a huge void in the lives of those who knew her, not least her two children who will now grow up without their mother."
In a tribute Ms Wilcock's family said they were "devastated and truly heartbroken".
"She was a devoted mother who was loved by many - she was our world, our love and our life," they added.