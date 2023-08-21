Man admits murdering Blackburn woman as trial due to begin
A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a house.
Anthony Stinson, 31, admitted killing Charlotte Wilcock in Blackburn in March as his trial was due to begin at Preston Crown Court.
Ms Wilcock, 31, was found dead in a house on Primose Terrace, in the Mill Hill area after reports of an attack the previous evening, police said.
Stinson, of Darwen, is due to be sentenced on Thursday.
Paying tribute after Ms Wilcock's death her family said the hurt and pain they were suffering was unimaginable and they were "devastated and truly heartbroken".
"She was a devoted mother who was loved by many - she was our world, our love and our life," they added.
