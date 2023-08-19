Tribute paid to 'priceless' girl who died in van crash
- Published
A six-year-old girl who died after being hit by a van was a "priceless gift" who wanted to be a police officer, her family has said.
Millie Gribble died two days after she and two teenagers were struck in Garstang Road, Barton on Tuesday.
A 59-year-old man, from Nateby, has been released under investigation after he was held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Millie's family said she was "funny, clever, energetic and full of life".
"In her short six years of life, she brought so much joy to all our hearts and so many smiles to our faces.
"Millie never failed to make us laugh and smile with her mischievous antics and adorable sense of humour."
They said the six-year-old loved pets, music and sports, adding she "talked about having her own family one day".
"Millie wanted to be a police officer when she grew up so she could help and support those people who needed it."
A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy are being treated in hospital for their injuries from the crash, which occurred at about 13:15 BST on Tuesday.
Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with information or footage to contact them.
