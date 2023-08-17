Girl, 6, dies from her injuries after van crash

A6 Garstang RoadGoogle
The girl and two teenagers were injured in the crash, police say

A girl who was hit along with two other children by a van has died.

The six-year-old was seriously injured while walking in Garstang Road, Barton, at 13:15 BST on Tuesday.

She was taken to hospital with the other children, a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy who both suffered less serious injuries, but died earlier on Thursday surrounded by her family.

A man, 59, held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

