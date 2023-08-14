Blackpool Illuminations: Sophie Ellis-Bextor to headline switch-on
Pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform at this year's Blackpool Illuminations switch-on concert, organisers have announced.
The multi-platinum selling singer, known for her chart hits Murder On the Dancefloor and Take Me Home, will headline the Tower Festival Headland on 1 September.
Ellis-Bextor said she would perform some of her favourite tracks.
This year's display will run until 1 January 2024.
The seaside spectacle has been extended again to give a boost to pandemic-hit tourism businesses.
Ellis-Bextor said: "I'm so excited to be coming back to Blackpool to perform a few of my favourite tracks. I can't wait to see you all there."
Council leader Lynn Williams said she was "thrilled" to make the announcement.
"Sophie is a pop phenomenon with a fabulous recording career and someone who captured the hearts of the public during lockdown. We can't wait to see her light up Blackpool," she said.
The switch-on event is part of a programme of free entertainment which will start with a float parade.
The whole night, which is due to begin around 19:00 BST, will be free to access.