Preston water sports lake and dry ski slope plans approved
- Published
Plans for a water sports lake and dry ski slope in Preston have been approved by councillors.
A mountain bike track will also be built as part of the revamp of the Trax Motor Centre, near the city's marina.
The site will include 13 lodges for students who are in the care system.
Councillor Jennifer Mein, from Lancashire County Council, said: "It will provide an amazing opportunity for children in care, but also other groups - we haven't got anything like it."
Activities such as canoeing, fishing and open water swimming will only be available via a booking system.
The plans are part of a wider scheme that could lead to the construction of a climbing wall, high ropes course and 4G football pitch, depending on further planning permission.
Walking and cycling routes, along with a nature trail and an extension of the nearby Ribble Steam Railway could also be proposed.
Trees, shrubs and wildflowers will be planted while the dry ski slope will incorporate solar panels to provide renewable energy.