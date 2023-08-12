Lancashire police find £12,000 in car at service station

Rivington ServicesGoogle
Police stopped the driver at the Rivington Services on the M61

About £12,000 in cash was found in a car at a motorway service station, police have said.

Officers found the money after stopping the driver at Rivington Services on the M61 in Lancashire on Thursday afternoon.

Lancashire Police said they arrested a 27-year-old man from Glasgow at the scene on suspicion of money laundering offences.

He is currently in custody, Lancashire Police said.

