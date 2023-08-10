Blackpool surgeon suspended over sexual assault allegations
- Published
A senior heart surgeon has been arrested and suspended following allegations of sexual harassment.
Allegations surfaced earlier this year against Mr Amal Krishna Bose, head of the cardiovascular surgery department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
The cardiothoracic surgeon has been suspended, a recent General Medical Council (GMC) hearing confirmed.
Lancashire Police said a man was arrested and released pending further investigation.
The decision to suspend him was taken at an interim tribunal in July after the GMC referred his case to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS).
The Lancashire force has not confirmed the identity of the arrested man.
A spokesman said an investigation into allegations of sexual assault at Blackpool Victoria Hospital was continuing.
The force said an arrest on suspicion of sexual assault was made on 21 March, and the man was later bailed until September.
'Complex allegations'
"The man, a medical professional at the hospital, has been suspended by the health trust which is cooperating closely with us as part of our investigation," police said.
"We recognise this arrest, and the nature of the allegations, may cause alarm and distress but want to reassure the public a thorough and transparent investigation is ongoing."
Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt said: "These are complex and sensitive allegations which we are committed to investigating professionally and thoroughly.
"We are offering support to those involved and they are being updated throughout the process by trained officers."
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it was "cooperating closely with Lancashire Constabulary", adding it could not comment further.
