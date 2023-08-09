Lancashire Police defend using meme to report crime
A police force has defended using a meme format on social media to report a man's conviction, despite criticism online saying it was "disgraceful".
Lancashire Police posted two images on X - formerly known as Twitter - of Samuel Walmsley, who was jailed for conspiring to commit burglary.
The first showed him holding a wad of cash and the second his custody shot.
The caption read "How it started… how it's going", a popular format used online to show how things have changed.
Beneath the post was a series of replies from Lancashire Police with further details, including that Samuel Walmsley was "one of 14 men jailed for nearly 50 years for his role in crime conspiracies in Great Harwood".
He was convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, and was jailed for two years and four months.
Tuesday's post earned more than 12m views in less than 24 hours, picking up tens of thousands of likes and interactions.
The police account also responded to some replies by asking people to fill in a social media survey to find out "what you want and need from us through social media".
However, some found the use of a meme format to be distasteful given the context.
'Unseemly celebratory'
One social media user wrote: "Might be an unpopular opinion but I feel like the police fundamentally shouldn't be posting memes like this regardless of what they've done."
Another said: "This sort of mocking, joking tweets is disgraceful.
"It condescends to and insults the victims of crime, is unseemly celebratory, and acts like policing is all one big jolly jape."
Meanwhile, another asked: "What kind of society do we live in when official police accounts are posting memes and trying to go viral?"
A statement from Lancashire Police defended the account's reporting tactics, and confirmed it would "continue to engage with people in this way".
The force said: "The reaction to this post has been overwhelmingly positive both online - with more than 71k likes - and in the local community who were directly affected by this criminal activity.
"We will continue to engage with people in this way to let them know about the work we are doing to tackle serious and organised crime and to keep our communities safe."
It added that people could "help inform" how the force engaged with online communities by completing its social media survey.